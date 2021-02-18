Galaxy Book Flex
Galaxy Book Flex (Image for representation purposes only)

Samsung is rumored to be working on expanding its Galaxy Book lineup. As of now, the series consists of the FlexBook 2, and the vanilla model. The company was recently tipped to be preparing a Pro lineup for its Galaxy Book series. Now, another Galaxy Book has appeared online. The Galaxy Book Go could make its debut in May alongside the Pro models. It could have the “fastest Qualcomm processor in Galaxy Book.”

The latest development comes from a tipster on Twitter. They posted images with specifications of both the Galaxy Book Pro series and the Galaxy Book Go. The latter will feature a 14-inch display that supports a Full HD resolution, and it will run on Windows 10 Home. It is tipped to be made available in two processor configurations.

The Snapdragon 7c powered model will have 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage. Additionally, the other model is tipped to pack a newer version of the Snapdragon 8CX chipset which is dubbed as Gen. X. 

As  compared to the Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8cx, the new Gen. X processor is touted to offer up to 10 precent CPU performance and up to 40 percent enhanced GPU performance. This variant is claimed to have 8 GB of LPPDD4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage.

According to past leaks of Galaxy Book Pro series, the laptops will be offered in two display sizes of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the laptops are going to feature an OLED display. The S-Pen support is now expected to be offered on the Galaxy Book Pro series. However, there is no word on S-Pen support for the Galaxy Book Go.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold review
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Crazy NEW Camera?! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Apple devices with 240Hz displays, and more.
Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac is selling for $920, more deals on Razer devices are also available today
Today’s Amazon deals feature the latest 21.5 iMac with 4K Retina Display, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop and more
Microsoft Surface Laptops and several LG monitors are also on sale
Check out the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops and convertibles that feature the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and more