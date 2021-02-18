Samsung is rumored to be working on expanding its Galaxy Book lineup. As of now, the series consists of the Flex, Book 2, and the vanilla model. The company was recently tipped to be preparing a Pro lineup for its Galaxy Book series. Now, another Galaxy Book has appeared online. The Galaxy Book Go could make its debut in May alongside the Pro models. It could have the “fastest Qualcomm processor in Galaxy Book.”

The latest development comes from a tipster on Twitter. They posted images with specifications of both the Galaxy Book Pro series and the Galaxy Book Go. The latter will feature a 14-inch display that supports a Full HD resolution, and it will run on Windows 10 Home. It is tipped to be made available in two processor configurations.

The Snapdragon 7c powered model will have 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS storage. Additionally, the other model is tipped to pack a newer version of the Snapdragon 8CX chipset which is dubbed as Gen. X.

As compared to the Gen. 1 Snapdragon 8cx, the new Gen. X processor is touted to offer up to 10 precent CPU performance and up to 40 percent enhanced GPU performance. This variant is claimed to have 8 GB of LPPDD4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS storage.

According to past leaks of Galaxy Book Pro series, the laptops will be offered in two display sizes of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the laptops are going to feature an OLED display. The S-Pen support is now expected to be offered on the Galaxy Book Pro series. However, there is no word on S-Pen support for the Galaxy Book Go.