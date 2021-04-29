Samsung was heavily rumored to launch a new budget laptop running Windows on ARM at its Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday. Well, we got two Galaxy Book Pro models, the vanilla Galaxy Book, and even the Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop, but not the Galaxy Book Go. A few of the laptop’s specs were leaked back in February, and now, detailed renders, full specifications, and even the asking price have surfaced online. And it appears that the laptop will be launched sooner than later.

The leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, claims that the Galaxy Book Go will be sold at €449, while the model that will make it to the US market will be even cheaper at $349. however, the US-bound version will miss out on 4G LTE connectivity. Starting with the design, it is reminiscent of the Galaxy Book refresh, but Samsung is reportedly skipping the premium metallic chassis on this one to keep the price in check.

Samsung finally has a compelling Windows on ARM machine in its arsenal

There will likely be two configurations on the table – a higher-end model powered by the Snapdragon 8cx (Gen 3) SoC and a more affordable version with Snapdragon 7c chip. The Qualcomm SoC will be paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB SSD, with a scope of further expansion via a MicroSD slot that can take cards of up to 1TB capacity. The Galaxy Book Go will come equipped with a 42.3Wh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung has embedded a fingerprint sensor inside the power button for Window Hello biometric log-in. The hinge reportedly goes up to 180-degrees, but there is no fan inside. Samsung is yet to officially reveal the Galaxy Book Go. But if the leaked details are anything to go by, Samsung has a fairly appealing package that can give a big push to Windows on ARM and goes against Chromebooks that sell like hot cakes in the $300-$400 price bracket.