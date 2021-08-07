Samsung Galaxy Book Go 1

We keep on getting more and more devices on sale, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Book Go that’s currently selling for $320 after receiving a $30 discount representing 9 percent savings. This laptop comes packed with a14-inch FHD LED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 4/8GB RAM variants, and 64/128GB storage space. It only weighs 3.06 pounds, and its battery will keep you going for up to 18 hours.

If you want a larger display, you can consider getting a new ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop that’s selling for $400. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a fingerprint scanner, and a $20 discount. Or, if you want a more affordable option, you can also grab a new Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop that’s currently getting a $52.99 discount, meaning that you can get one for $347. This will get you a new laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 3 3350U processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more.

You will also find de Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on sale on its 64GB storage model for just $239 after receiving a $160 discount at eBay. And if you end up getting a new laptop, you should also consider grabbing a new monitor. The Acer Nitro XZ2 Series 31.5-inch LED 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is also on sale today, and you can grab one with 50 percent savings, meaning that you can grab one for $224, down from its regular 449 price tag.

    Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop

    ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop

    Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop

 

Other deals feature the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage that’s currently going for $400 at Amazon.com after getting a massive 50 percent discount on its Just Black color variant. However, the T-Mobile unlocked variant is also on sale at B&H, where you can grab it for $379 and score huge $420 savings.

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard is also on sale, and you can get one for $105 with $15 savings. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus is also on sale, and you can grab one for $228 if you’re interested. It comes with 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a $52 discount.

    Google Pixel 4

    Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard

    Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus




