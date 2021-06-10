The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was announced at the beginning of June, and it just hit the shelves today. It starts at just $349 and it’s a great Windows alternative to Chromebooks. It’s 5G sibling will arrive later this year.

According to Samsung, the new “Galaxy Book Go series is built for today’s mobile-first users, who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device.”

In case you need a refresher, here are all of the specifications for the Galaxy Book Go. It has a 14-inch FHD display with a slim bezel. The hinge can fold 180-degrees and it has Dolby Atmos speakers to provide a better sound experience. The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c gen 2 compute platform, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G by the Snapdragon 8cx 2 5G. As the name suggests, that variant has 5G, while the standard Galaxy Book Go doesn’t.

The device has 4GB/8GB memory as well as 64GB/128GB eUFS storage built-in. The built-in camera is 720p and it has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1. The military-grade durability ensures that its thin and mobile design stands up to repeated daily use, and the 42.3Wh battery should be able to provide a day’s worth of power that should be plenty for taking notes at a lecture, or studying at a library. When you’re low on power, the 25W USB Type-C charger will juice up the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go (Wi-Fi) is available from today in the US, starting at $349. Currently, there is only a silver variant available. If you want to see more specifications, you can visit Samsung.com. What are your thoughts about this new lightweight, portable laptop? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below.