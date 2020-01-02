Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Flex, alongside the Ion, at the end of October, but the manufacturer is preparing to introduce a follow-up at the upcoming CES 2020.

The device you see above and below is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α (alpha), and will feature 17-hour battery life, according to the manufacturer.

Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics

America

Samsung also equipped the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha with a QLED display with minimal bezels, and a durable hinge, alongside the durable aluminum shell.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α will be available in the U.S. in the first half of the year, and will go for a starting price of $829.99.

Galaxy Book Flex α specs