Today, Samsung announced two new ultra-light laptops are aimed at business users and those who want to work on the go. The new Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro are Windows 11 compatible machines, powered by Intel Evo 11th Gen Core Processors, and offer a compact and comfortable working experience.

The devices come with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, but the company promises future compatibility and support for Windows 11 when it releases to the public later this year. The Galaxy Book Pro has a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch version to “meet with different business customers’ needs.” The device has a Super AMOLED display, and the laptop itself is made out of aerospace-grade aluminum for a more sturdy and durable design.

The new devices are powered by the Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core Processor for better graphics, faster connectivity, and improved battery life. It supports Wi-Fi 6, and the battery should last “all day,” Samsung claims.

Both the Book Pro and Galaxy Book are designed for the modern workplace. The devices come with Windows 10 Pro and can be upgradeable to Windows 11 Pro for more security, better collaboration, and better manageability. Samsung also says that the devices work with the full suite of Samsung solutions that are available in the Galaxy ecosystem, which means that taking notes on a tablet, then emailing from the Galaxy Book is as easy as before.

The Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro for business are now available in the US as well as the National Solution Providers, including CDW, Insight, and Collection. It will also be available at TD Synnex, D&H, and Ingram Micro. The pricing will start at $899. Samsung will also support technical support and extended (via Samsung Care+ for Business) coverage for repairs and unexpected damage for up to three years.