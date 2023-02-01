Here is all the information you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra computers.

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S23 series, consisting of the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones, alongside the new premium flagships. The company also unveiled its new Galaxy Book 3 series lineup, consisting of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro high-end devices.

Price & Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 are available to pre-order, and they will become available from February 17 in select markets. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will retail from $2,399.99. As for the other two devices, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro will retail from $1,449.99, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will start at $1,899.99.

Users who purchase one of the new Galaxy S23 series devices will be able to use their Samsung Credit towards the new Galaxy Book 3 series devices and get an additional 10% off. Additionally, users purchasing the Galaxy Book 3 will receive a free memory upgrade and a $50 bonus credit to use on additional purchases.

Device Price (USD) Galaxy Book 3 Pro From $1,449.99 Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 From $1,899.99 Galaxy Book 3 Ultra From $2,399.99

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors and Intel Iris X graphics. They have up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of PCIe storage, excellent for multitasking and working on-the-go. They're lightweight, powerful, efficient, and compact enough to fit in any environment and backpack. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 laptop is an excellent 2-in-1 lightweight and portable machine. It's powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor and Iris X graphics. It has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It has optional 5G sub-6GHz connectivity, and it can last a long time, thanks to its 76Wh battery. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and it's powered by the new Intel 13th Gen Core i7 or i9 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. It's extremely powerful and portable, and it can easily handle any task you throw at it. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

What’s new in the Galaxy Book 3 series?

Samsung’s announcement was a bit light on details, but it confirmed plenty of information about the new Galaxy Book 3 series of premium devices. For those unaware, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro claims to be the thinnest clamshell device in its class. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the new premium PC, featuring “ultra-high-performance” computing, including the Intel 13th Gen Intel i7 or i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics.

Features

The Galaxy Book 3 series feature advanced connectivity features that users might already be familiar with; the Link to Windows and the Microsoft Phone link applications. These allow users to connect phones and computers seamlessly and ensure interoperability across operating systems. Instant Hotspot also enables instant connection to wireless hotspots with just a click.

The Samsung Multi Control feature lets users control their computers, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphones with the Galaxy Book 3 series’ keyboard and trackpad. This feature supports copy and pasting and drag-and-drop between devices. The Second Screen feature can also turn the Galaxy Tab into a secondary monitor, improving usability on the go or at home.

Users can also take high-quality photos using Expert RAW on their Galaxy smartphones. The images can then instantly transfer over to the Galaxy Book 3 series automatically, ready for editing in Adobe Lightroom.

There are many more features that lets Galaxy users instantly take advantage of their new Galaxy Book 3 series devices, including seamless password sharing using the Samsung Pass and Single Sign On features, as well as the Galaxy Book Smart Switch.

Galaxy Book 3 series improvements

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series come with huge performance improvements, thanks to their upgraded CPU and GPUs, displays, and more. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 GPU. It has a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen has 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and 3K resolution.

All three devices feature the new display panel, supporting 120Hz refresh rates, resolution, aspect ratio, and color profile. They’re aimed at office and business users and general consumers with their audio and port setup. There’s also an improved camera and microphone array, improving the conference call and video chat capabilities one step further.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a lightweight design, and a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s powered by the Intel Core i7 or i9 processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics. It packs 16/32GB of LPDDR5 memory, has up to 1TB PCIe SSD, and an expandable slot.

3 Images

Close

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra also packs all the connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. It has speakers tuned by AKG, and an embedded fingerprint sensor is in the power button. The device has a 76Wh battery, and it supports 100W fast charging via USB-C.

Specification 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm Weight 1.79 kg (3.9 lbs) Color Graphite Operating System Windows 11 Display 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

16:10 aspect ratio

120Hz

400 nits

120% color volume (DCI-P3)

2880 x 1800 (3K) Processor Intel 13th Gen Core i7

Intel 13th Gen Core i9 (Intel Evp) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU Memory 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB SSD

PCIe

Expansion slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera & Microphone FHD 1080p

Studio-quality Dual Microphone Audio AKG Quad Speakers (Two woofer Max 5W, Two tweeters 2W)

Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint sensor embedded in power key Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

One USB Type-A

HDMI 2.0

microSD

Headphone/Mic Battery & Charging Battery: 76Wh Charging: 100W via USB Type-C Other 3-row numeric, island type keyboard with backlight

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and it's powered by the new Intel 13th Gen Core i7 or i9 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. It's extremely powerful and portable, and it can easily handle any task you throw at it. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Galaxy Book 3 Pro Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in two screen sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. Both devices are available in Graphite and Beige colors, and are lightweight and ultra-portable. Despite the size differences, both devices pack the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 16:10 aspect ratio with 120Hz refresh rates.

The similarities don’t end there, and they can be configured with up to the Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processors, powered by the Intel Iris X graphics. There’s up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB PCIe SSD available.

3 Images

Close

Connectivity-wise, the portable PCs support Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1, and they both come equipped with FHD 1080p cameras, and Studio-Quality dual microphones. There are also 63Wh and 76Wh batteries, respectively, which support 65W fast wired charging via USB-C.

Specification 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm Weight 1.17kg (2.58lbs) 1.56kg (3.4lbs) Color Graphite, Beige Operating System Windows 11 Display 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

16:10 aspect ratio

120Hz

400 nits

120% color volume (DCI-P3)

2880 x 1800 (3K) 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

16:10 aspect ratio

120Hz

400 nits

120% color volume (DCI-P3)

2880 x 1800 (3K) Processor Intel 13th Gen Core i5

Intel 13th Gen Core i7 (Intel Evo) Graphics Intel Iris X Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD

PCIe Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera & Microphone FHD 1080p

Studio-quality Dual Microphone Audio AKG Quad Speakers (Two woofer Max 5W, Two tweeters 2W)

Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint sensor embedded in power key Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

One USB Type-A

HDMI 1.4

microSD

Headphone/Mic

Nano SIM slot Battery & Charging Battery: 63Wh Charging: 65W via USB Type-C Battery: 76Wh Charging: 65W via USB Type-C Other Island type keyboard with backlight 3-row numeric, island type keyboard with backlight

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors and Intel Iris X graphics. They have up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of PCIe storage, excellent for multitasking and working on-the-go. They're lightweight, powerful, efficient, and compact enough to fit in any environment and backpack. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is the new lightweight and 2-in-1 device from Samsung supporting 5G connectivity. Like the other devices in the Book 3 series, it packs the same 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and the Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. There's up to 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD configurations available, and the device weighs just 1.66kg, or 3.7 lbs. Like the other Galaxy Book 3 series in the lineup, it has AKG-tuned speakers, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a HDMI 1.4, microSD card slot, and a nano SIM slot that supports 5G connectivity.

6 Images

Close

The portable device supports nearly identical specifications to the other PCs on this list, and it has the same FHD 1080p camera with Studio-quality dual microphone, AKG-tuned speakers, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 76Wh battery with 65W fast wired charging.

The one thing that makes this device stand out amongst the crowd is that it supports the S Pen, which also comes bundled inside the box.

Specification Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm Weight 1.66 kg (3.7 lbs)

1.71 kg (3.77 lbs - 5G model) Color Graphite, Beige Operating System Windows 11 Display 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

16:10 aspect ratio

120Hz

Touch screen & S Pen compatible

400 nits

120% color volume (DCI-P3)

2880 x 1800 (3K) Processor Intel 13th Gen Core i5

Intel 13th Gen Core i7 (Intel Evp) Graphics Intel Iris X Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD

PCIe Connectivity 5G sub6 (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera & Microphone FHD 1080p

Studio-quality Dual Microphone Audio AKG Quad Speakers (Two woofer Max 5W, Two tweeters 2W)

Smart Amp

Dolby Atmos Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint sensor embedded in power key Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

One USB Type-A

HDMI 1.4

microSD

Headphone/Mic

Nano SIM slot Battery & Charging Battery: 76Wh Charging: 65W via USB Type-C Other S-Pen stylus (included in the box)

3-row numeric, island type keyboard with backlight