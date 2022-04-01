Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series are now available from $899

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops back in February. The new Galaxy Book 2 series includes the Galaxy Book 2 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business version. The new devices start at just $899.99, and are available in multiple configurations on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

As a quick recap, the Galaxy Book 2 360 is a 2-in-1 device, and it has a single Wi-Fi-only version. It comes with a 13.3-inch FHD OLED panel with touch input. It’s 12.9mm thin, and it weighs only 1.16kg. The laptop comes in Silver and Graphite colors, and it’s available with Intel Core i5 and i7 chips and 8/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage, depending on which model you device to go for.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two sizes, a 13.3-inch, and a 15.6-inch model. It comes with a Super AMOLED FHD display, and the 13.3-inch model weighs only just 0.87, while the larger model weighs just 1.11kg. Both laptops are available in Graphite and Silver colors.

The device comes with an Intel Evo 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and users can choose between the i5 and i7 chips, and there are also 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 memory options and up to 1TB SSD. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will start from $1,049.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in two sizes, a 13.3-inch, and a 15.6-inch model. It comes with a Super AMOLED FHD display, and the 13.3-inch model weighs only just 1.04kg, while the larger model weighs just 1.41kg. Both models are available in Burgundy, Graphite, and Silver colors.

The device comes with an Intel Evo 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and users can choose between the i5 and i7 chips, and there are also 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 memory options and 256/512/1TB SSD configurations options. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will start from $1,249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition

The Galaxy Book 2 Business edition is also available from Samsung, and it weighs just 1.51kg, making it a portable and flexible laptop that’s easy and lightweight to carry around. It has a 14-inch FHD display with an Anti-Glare coating, and it’s powered by an Intel VPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, or with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 CPUs. Depending on the model you pick, it has Intel Iris X graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX750. The RAM is upgradable up to 64GB using two slots, and the storage can go up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business Edition is available in Graphite color, and it starts at $1,850.