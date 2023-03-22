Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro The Galaxy Book 2 Pro arrives with a 13-inch AMOLED display, an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It's available in Silver and Graphite colors, and it's an ultra-portable and lightweight laptop. See at Amazon

We have outstanding news for any Samsung fan out there, as there are tons of insane deals available on Samsung products. Savings start at Samsung.com, where Discover Samsung week is currently getting you up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But right now, we will focus on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro that’s currently selling for just $599 after scoring a massive 46 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you $500 savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which means you can take one home for just $599. Regularly selling for $1,100, the 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro arrives with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a gorgeous AMOLED screen, a long-lasting battery, and other great features.

Of course, you can go for more affordable options, including the ASUS VivoBook 14, now selling for $250 thanks to a 32 percent discount. Or go all out and go for the powerful Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, which now sells for $1,962 after picking up a 10 percent discount. This model comes with 1TB storage space, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates.

Suppose you want more storage space on any of these amazing laptops. In that case, I recommend the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD, now selling for $245, thanks to a $15 discount. This SSD will deliver read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s thanks to its proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology, and the best part is that you can also use it with your PS5. And if you want even more storage space, you can get the SABRENT 8TB Rocket 4 Plus for $1,000 after picking up a 33 percent discount, translating to $500 instant savings. Or get the PNY XLR8 CS3140 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for just $140 with $20 savings.

Another great addition to your workspace includes Govee’s LED Strip Lights & Gaming Light Bars with a camera, now selling for $90 thanks to an 18 percent discount and an extra $50 price cut with the on-page coupon. Or give life to your walls with the Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Lights for just $110 with $70 savings. These lights work with Alexa and Google Assistant, but the best part is when they change colors with your favorite music.