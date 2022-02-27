Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is now official, available with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G

Samsung revealed the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro thin and lightweight device with the latest Intel Evo 12th Gen Intel core processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and 5G to let users work from anywhere.

We have created separate posts for the new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of devices, and you can find out more about the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 360 devices in their dedicated posts.

Like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two sizes, a 13.3-inch model, and 15.6-inch. Both devices will feature a Super AMOLED FHD display. The 13-inch model is 11.2mm thin and weighs 0.87 kg, while the 15-inch model measures at just 11.7mm and weighs only 1.11 kg. Both devices will be available in Silver and Graphite color options

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with an Intel Evo 12th Gen Intel core processor, and users will be able to select i7 and i5 configurations. Intel Iris X Graphics will power the 13-inch model, while the 15-inch variant will receive Irix X and Intel Arc graphics. The devices will have 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 memory options, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD configuration options to choose from.

The 13-inch model will have a Wi-Fi-only option with Wi-Fi 6E, while the 15-inch variant will have 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and both devices will come with Bluetooth 5.1. The 13-inch model also has two stereo 4W speakers, while the 15-inch model has two 5W stereo speakers. Both models are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The camera on the devices can also record at FHD 1080p.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro also supports 65W charging with the Type-C port, and speaking of the ports, the 13-inch variant comes with one Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C port, one USB 3.1 port, a microSD slot, and a headphone & microphone port. The 15-inch model will have the same ports, but it’ll also have an HDMI port. There’s also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power key, and the 13-inch model has an “Island Type” keyboard with backlit keys, while the 15-inch model has a 3-row number, Island Type with Backlit keys.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be available for pre-order from March 18, 2022. The device will be available from April 1, and it will start at $1,049.99.