Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.

We have created separate posts for the new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of devices, and you can find out more about the Galaxy Book 2 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro devices in their dedicated posts.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes in two sizes, a 13.3-inch, and a 15.6-inch display size. The panel itself is a Super AMOLED FHD display. The 13.3-inch model weighs just 1.04 kg, while the 15.6-inch model weighs slightly more at 1.41 kg. Both models come in Silver, Graphite, and Burgundy colors – similar to the Galaxy S22 series.

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with an Intel Evo 12th Gen Intel core processor, and users will be able to select i7 and i5 configurations. Intel Iris X Graphics will ensure the device has plenty of power for handling tasks, and there are also 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 memory options, as well as 256/512/1TB SSD configuration options to choose from.

The new device features Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1 to connect accessories, and the laptop also comes with an included S Pen in the box, which is rare to see nowadays. The 13-inch model also has two stereo 4W speakers, while the 15-inch model has two 5W stereo speakers. Both models are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The camera on the devices can also record at FHD 1080p.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also supports 65W charging with the Type-C port, and speaking of the ports, there is one Thunderbolt 4, two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone & microphone port. There’s also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power key, and the 13-inch model has an “Island Type” keyboard with backlit keys, while the 15-inch model has a 3-row number, Island Type with Backlit keys.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be available for pre-order from March 18, 2022. The device will be available from April 1, and it will start at $1,249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Unlike the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, the standard Galaxy Book 2 360 doesn’t come with a 5G variant, instead, it sticks with the good old Wi-Fi only model. The device comes in a single size, and it has a 13.3-inch OLED, FHD panel with touch. The device is 12.9mm thin, and it weighs only 1.16 kg. The Galaxy Book 2 360 will be available in Silver and Graphite colors.

When it comes to power, the Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and users will be able to choose from an i3, i5, and i7 chipsets. There are 6/16GB LPDDR4x memory options, and 256/512/1TB for storage. Like the other Samsung devices, it supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and 65W charging.

The speakers support Dolby Atmos, and the laptop has an Island Type keyboard with backlit keys. There’s an embedded fingerprint sensor in the power key, and it has a Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C port, a HDMI port, a headphone and microphone port, and a MicroSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 will be available in Graphite and Silver colors for $899.99 from April 1.