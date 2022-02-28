Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 Business edition to help tackle hybrid work

Samsung yesterday announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series with a number of improvements, such as a better-performing chipset, better ports, and S Pen compatibility. Alongside the new Galaxy Book 2 series, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Book 2 Business, primarily aimed at those who use their laptops for work, and require slightly more power in the same thin and light form factor.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business weighs just 1.51 kg, and it’s 19.9mm thin. The new laptop packs a large 14-inch FHD display with an Anti-Glare coating. The new thin and light laptop is primarily aimed at tackling hybrid work, and Samsung allows users to configure the device with an Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5, or 7 processors, or with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors. Depending on which model you opt for, you’ll be getting Intel UHD, or Intel Iris X graphics, and there will also be an NVIDIA GeForce MX750 A option available for those wanting even more. The RAM is configurable up to 64GB using the two slots, and the storage can also go up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business will have 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6E on board to provide a seamless connection anywhere you go, and it will also be fast, thanks to the latest technologies and standards. When it comes to ports, it will have a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a HDMI 2.0, RJ 45, Headphone and microphone, and a Kensington Lock.

The camera is a 1080p unit with IR sensor and dual microphones, and the stereo speaker will support Dolby Atmos. All of this is powered by a 51.5Wh battery, which can be charged up using the USB-C port, using the 65W charger. The laptop will also have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power key for convenience and safe unlocking.

The Sasmung Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available from April in select markets, and pricing will be shared later.