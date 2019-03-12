Samsung Galaxy Band? Bend? A phone on your wrist

Remember the flexible smartphone-smartwatch combo nubia showed off at MWC? It looks like it’s going to be another, third, trend, in addition to 5G and foldable smartphones. It has been recently reported that Samsung might be working on an out-folding clamshell smartphone, and today we’re looking at a completely new concept that could create a new device category.

As the images above and below suggest, Samsung might be working on a bendable smartphone that you can slap on your wrist. There’s a patent for it, published on March 7, and it describes a smartphone that doubles as a smartwatch and takes the rounded shape of your wrist when wrapped around it.

Yes, it has a huge display, and it can be forced into a flat (un-bended) shape with a lock that snaps in place. The two ends also contain magnets to draw the ends together when rolled around your wrist.

Whether this is the future, or whether this is something that would improve your life is yet unclear. And, as usual, just because there is a patent for it, it doesn’t mean we’ll see soon, if at all, a commercially available product. That being said, let us know what you think. And what would its name be?