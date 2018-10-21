Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update scheduled for early 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update should be an exciting one. It should bring us Samsung Experience 10, with a completely fresh look. We’ve seen some teaser screenshots from a leaked Pie updated for the Note9, detailing some of the many cosmetic and usability changes the software refresh will bring.

The question on everyone’s mind is: when will my Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update arrive? Well, the manufacturer says it’s going to happen early next year. Samsung has been teasing the Android 9 refresh on its Samsung+ app. It talks about some of the features it will bring to Galaxy phones, including Adaptive Battery features, App slices, new emojis, and so on.

In the same teaser, as you can see in the screenshots below, Samsung is clear about the timeframe. “Android 9.0 Pie update is expected to roll out to Samsung Galaxy phones early next year”. Until then, all you have to do is practice patience.