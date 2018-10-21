Android

Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update scheduled for early 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update should be an exciting one. It should bring us Samsung Experience 10, with a completely fresh look. We’ve seen some teaser screenshots from a leaked Pie updated for the Note9, detailing some of the many cosmetic and usability changes the software refresh will bring.

The question on everyone’s mind is: when will my Samsung Galaxy Android Pie update arrive? Well, the manufacturer says it’s going to happen early next year. Samsung has been teasing the Android 9 refresh on its Samsung+ app. It talks about some of the features it will bring to Galaxy phones, including Adaptive Battery features, App slices, new emojis, and so on.

In the same teaser, as you can see in the screenshots below, Samsung is clear about the timeframe. “Android 9.0 Pie update is expected to roll out to Samsung Galaxy phones early next year”. Until then, all you have to do is practice patience.

Source
XDA Developers
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Pie, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, News, Note 9, Note9, Samsung
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.