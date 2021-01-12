We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Android smartphones. You can currently go to Amazon and get the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starting at $799. This will get you the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 with 128GB storage space in Mystic Green or Mystic Gray. However, you would have to pay $900 for the Mystic Bronze version, which means $200.99 and $100 savings, depending on the color option you go for. If you want the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it’s up for grabs at $1,200 with $100 savings in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Mystic White. However, you may want to remember that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can be yours for just $400, or grab the Note 20 Ultra for $700 when you trade in an eligible device.

We then move onto the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is currently selling for $900 after a $300 discount, or get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $599 with a $100 discount. Both devices are factory unlocked, and they include 128GB of storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is still on sale over at Samsung.com, where you can get the Galaxy S20 Ultra starting at $865, while the Galaxy S20 FE is available for $340 when you trade in an eligible device. You can also choose to get a new Samsung Galaxy S21, as you can reserve yours and get $60 credits towards accessories for your Galaxy S21, and you can also save $700 when you trade in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip are also on sale, as you can get the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,000 with $1,00 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be yours for just $100 if you don’t need 5G connectivity or get the 5G variant for $250. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device. However, you can also get a new Google Pixel phone. The Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage space for $504 and $295 savings, or get the Google Pixel 3a for just $333 with $66 savings.

