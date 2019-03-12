Samsung Galaxy A90 mentioned in a US company webpage

Samsung may potentially bring the best device of this year’s “premium B” tier Galaxy A devices to the United States. The hint that brings this speculation about comes from… no one other than Samsung.

The company is promoting Gameloft’s first update to its Asphalt racing game series in a long time, “Asphalt 9: Legends,” as part of its optimized roster in its Game Launcher software suite, exclusive to top-tier Galaxy phones.

Which ones, though? At the bottom of the page, linked below this story, are the usual mentions —the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+, then the Note 9. The all-new Galaxy Tab S5e comes into play here, but then we see a surprise: the unreleased Galaxy A90.

This triple-camera device represents the first commercialized design coming out of Samsung’s Chinese offices and could drive further innovations out of the country and into more global markets. Whether the United States will be included in those plans is yet to be confirmed.