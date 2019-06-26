Reports hinted that the Galaxy Note10 will not be the most “creative” Samsung smartphone this year, but, instead, a device from the A-series, likely the Galaxy A90. We first heard of the Galaxy A90, and its lifting, rotating camera (Galaxy A80 shown above), at the beginning of March, with mentions that it was the Chinese R&D team working on it.

According to @OnLeaks, there will be two variants of the phone: the SM-A905, and the SM-A908. The difference between the two will reportedly be the fact that while one will support 5G (SM-A908), the other one will have improved camera features (SM-A905).

They both will sport a 6.7-inch screen, claims the report, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. While the SM-A908 will have a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP+8MP+5MP shooters, it will feature 5G support. The SM-A905 won’t have 5G, but its camera system will be bumped to 48MP+12MP+5MP, and feature what the report says “exclusive Tilt OIS tech”.

While there are no details on what this Tilt OIS tech is, it is probably related to that lifting, rotating camera. It could also mark the first time a Samsung mid-range A-series device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor.