Samsung Galaxy A90 could have a lifting, rotating 48MP camera

Not long ago, Samsung introduced its mid-rangers for this time of the year, the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. However, the Korean smartphone-maker might be working on a Galaxy A90, and it might reportedly feature a 48MP camera. We first heard a mention of the Galaxy A90 at the end of last year, but details were rather scarce.

According to Internet reports, this particular Galaxy A90 will not only be a China-only phone, but it will be designed by the Chinese branch of the company. Reports suggests a no-notch approach, with a “lifting rotary camera solution that we have never seen before”.

OPPO had a similar approach for a rotating camera in 2015, with the OPPO N3. How similar Samsung’s approach will be to this is yet unknown, as reports claim that this is something unseen before. Earlier reports also mentioned that the Galaxy A90 could arrive in black, silver, and gold color options, with 6- and 8GB of RAM versions, and 128GB of storage.