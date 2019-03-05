Samsung Galaxy A90 may come to China first, Europe later

A recent string of developments in Samsung’s latest revitalization of its Galaxy A series of Android smartphones has led us to believe that it will probably be the best alternative to a flagship Galaxy S series release the company has ever put out.

The range spans from the already-public A30 and A50 to the incubating A10, A20, A40, A60 and the A90. That last one is said to feature a 48-megapixel camera that spins around. It was also hinted by a Chinese tech leaks blogger that it would debut in the country for a short exclusive period.

However, it should be remembered that SamMobile had tracked down a device with model number SM-A905F back in January. The ‘F’ suffix typically indicates the device is good for use with western European carriers. GalaxyClub has just affirmed that in addition to the A90, the A50 and A40 will also be available for purchase in Europe.

No one has a clue on when these A phones will make it across, though. The Galaxy A60 is said to launch on April 19 in China.