Samsung Galaxy A90 5G certified by Wi-Fi Alliance as launch nears

While it is not a Galaxy S or a Galaxy Note, the Galaxy A90 (Galaxy A80 shown above) is definitely a flagship-grade smartphone, and its Galaxy A90 5G variant will be Samsung’s second 5G smartphone (or third, if it happens after the Note10) to be announced. Beginning of March is when we first started hearing about the Galaxy A90, but in July reports started talking about a 5G variant with an X50 modem.

The model number certified is the SM-A908B, the suffix B meaning that we’re looking at an international/global model which is likely going to hit the U.S. as well (an SM-A908N will be limited to Korea).

Reports talk about a Snapdragon 855 chip paired with the X50 modem for 5G capabilities, at least 6GB of RAM, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 32MP selfie shooter, and a trio of 48MP+8MP+5MP shooters on the back, all powered by a 4,500mAh battery. With the certification already being granted, the launch could be just around the corner, but Samsung might be waiting for IFA 2019 to begin in order to bring something to Berlin as well.