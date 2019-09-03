Samsung Galaxy A90 5G announced on the Snapdragon 5G platform

Samsung didn’t wait until the official debut of IFA to announce the Galaxy A90 5G, but we knew to expect it as the retail box of the device was recently leaked. It delivers 5G connectivity being fully reliant on Qualcomm’s offering, with the Snapdragon 855 chip at its core, and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem for its connections.

With a 6.7-inch Infinity U Super AMOLED Display, it delivers a resolution of 1080 x 2400, which is FHD+. Inside the notch there’s a 32MP selfie shooter, and behind the glass there’s a fingerprint scanner which, together with face recognition, are the two biometric options supported.

The Galaxy A90 5G packs 6- or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that’s expandable via microSD. The rear camera system is a trio of 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor units.

Available in two colors, black and white, it will be ready to purchase starting September 4 in Korea, and will expand to additional markets thereafter. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but it will likely vary depending on the market.