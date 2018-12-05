The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is getting many flagship features

The most common differences between midrange and flagship smartphones are usually found in the hardware they include. Still, we also find differences that have to do with software and special features that are mostly limited for high-end devices. Samsung has started to include better specs in its mid-range devices, like the Samsung Galaxy A9, and it seems they’re also getting better features.

Samsung is having a hard time competing with Chinese smartphone manufacturers. This is also making them include better specs, and now better features in devices like the Samsung Galaxy A9. Now, you can share the Wi-Fi network your phone is connected to when you enable the mobile hotspot. The camera app also gets Super Slow-Motion mode, and the fingerprint sensor can now register a fingerprint with a swipe action. AR Emoji is also making its way to mid-range devices, and we can expect more features to come in the near future since they don’t really need high-end hardware to run properly.