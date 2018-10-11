The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes officially with 4 cameras and more

Well, it seems that more cameras is definitely the way to go if you want more smartphone sales. Or at least that’s what Samsung has in mind apparently. Today we have seen the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy A9 that comes with a 4 lens camera and other interesting details.

The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes to be the first smartphone with 4 cameras in its main shooter (24MP f/1.7, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 10MP telephoto lens, and 5MP depth shooter). Now that we have made that clear, we can continue with the rest of its characteristics. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 8GB of RAM. A 3,800mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. If you want this device, you’re going to have to wait until November, so you have enough time to save up the €599 required to acquire the base model.