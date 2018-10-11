The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes officially with 4 cameras and more
Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
6.3 inches, 100.7 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
1080 x 2220 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~392 ppi density)
6 and 8GB RAM options
128GB internal, microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)
Main: 24 MP, f/1.7, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.4, 12mm (ultrawide),10 MP f/2.4, (telephoto), 2x optical
zoom 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor that can record record [email protected], [email protected] video
Secondary 24 MP, f/2.0 that can record [email protected] video
Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery
Android 8.0 Oreo
Well, it seems that more cameras is definitely the way to go if you want more smartphone sales. Or at least that’s what Samsung has in mind apparently. Today we have seen the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy A9 that comes with a 4 lens camera and other interesting details.
The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes to be the first smartphone with 4 cameras in its main shooter (24MP f/1.7, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 10MP telephoto lens, and 5MP depth shooter). Now that we have made that clear, we can continue with the rest of its characteristics. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 8GB of RAM. A 3,800mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. If you want this device, you’re going to have to wait until November, so you have enough time to save up the €599 required to acquire the base model.
Discuss This Post