Android

The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes officially with 4 cameras and more

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 (14 nm)
Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
6.3 inches, 100.7 cm2 (~80.5% screen-to-body ratio)
1080 x 2220 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~392 ppi density)

Memory

6 and 8GB RAM options

Storage

128GB internal, microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)

Camera/s

Main: 24 MP, f/1.7, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.4, 12mm (ultrawide),10 MP f/2.4, (telephoto), 2x optical
zoom 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor that can record record [email protected], [email protected] video

Secondary 24 MP, f/2.0 that can record [email protected] video

Battery

Non-removable Li-Ion 3800 mAh battery

Operating System

Android 8.0 Oreo

Well, it seems that more cameras is definitely the way to go if you want more smartphone sales. Or at least that’s what Samsung has in mind apparently. Today we have seen the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy A9 that comes with a 4 lens camera and other interesting details.

The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes to be the first smartphone with 4 cameras in its main shooter (24MP f/1.7, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 10MP telephoto lens, and 5MP depth shooter). Now that we have made that clear, we can continue with the rest of its characteristics. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 8GB of RAM. A 3,800mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. If you want this device, you’re going to have to wait until November, so you have enough time to save up the €599 required to acquire the base model.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
SamMobile
Source
Androd Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Event, launch, News, Official, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A9
, , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.