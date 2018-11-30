Samsung Galaxy A8s screenshot confirms Infinity O display

Whether it will be Huawei’s alleged Nova 4, or Samsung’s Galaxy A8s (rendered above), we’re going to soon see the world’s first smartphone with a punch hole in the display. As we’re moving away from notches (hopefully), manufacturers are trying to find workarounds for maximizing screen real estate, while at the same time keeping essential hardware, like the camera or earpiece.

We know the Samsung Galaxy A8s will feature an Infinity O display. The problem with punch holes in screens is that there needs to be an adaptation of the UI, so that no elements fall on the non-existent screen portion.

That is what Samsung is doing. The screenshot below was allegedly snapped off of a Galaxy A8s. As you can see, the notification icons on the top don’t go all the way to the left, towards the edge. The notification bar is also taller, probably to match the diameter of the hole. Chances are that Samsung defined a new hard stop zone for all the content (at least notification icons) so that they aren’t covered by the hole. It will be interesting to see how the third party apps will behave, but we’ll soon find out.