Huawei didn’t manage to beat Samsung in the punch hole smartphone game with its Nova 4, set to debut on December 17. That’s because the Samsung Galaxy A8s will become official today, but, before it does, it leaks in real life photos that make it look like it was already announced. It features Samsung’s first Infinity O display, and prepare to see a big hole in that screen as you’re going through the gallery below.

The official specs include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. There are 6GB of RAM and 8GB RAM options, and will ship with 128GB of storage. The triple camera system is comprised of a 24MP + 5MP + 10MP shooters, and a 24MP selfie shooter is responsible for the hole in the screen on the top left corner. Check out the pictures and let us know what you think!