The Samsung Galaxy A8s could launch on December 10th
Huawei and Samsung are preparing the launch of the first smartphone to come with a punch out hole in its display. The Huawei Nova 4 and the Samsung Galaxy A8s are just days away from their official presentation, and they will show us what might come with future flagship devices.
Huawei recently teased the presentation of the Nova 4 for December 17th. That made almost everybody think that Huawei was going to beat Samsung in the launch of a notch-less display with a hole to place its selfie camera. However, Ice universe has tweeted an image that makes us expect the launch of the Samsung Galaxy a8s on December 10th. Of course, this device will have to wait to get to the market, but we could perfectly start seeing in January. Now, don’t expect it to come with Android Pie out of the box. The specs of this device are unknown, but we have heard it will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a 3,400mAh battery and a 24MP selfie camera.
On December 17, Huawei will release nova4
On December 10, Samsung will release the Galaxy A8s pic.twitter.com/eUYLNHzeUT
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2018
