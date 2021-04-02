Samsung has launched a host of new A-series phones this year, two of which – the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 – pack some powerful hardware at an appealing price. But the company has no plans of stopping, and its next premium mid-ranger might just be on the horizon. An unannounced Samsung phone called the Galaxy A82 has just been spotted on the Google Play Console, which pretty much confirms that it is the real deal and might be launched sooner than later.

Samsung Galaxy A82 visits Google Play Console. Key specifications revealed.

It will draw power from the new-ish Snapdragon 860 SoC

Aside from giving us a glimpse of its design, the Google Play Console listing also reveals some of the key Galaxy A82 specs. As per a screenshot of the listing shared by leakster Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy A82 will come equipped with a Qualcomm processor with the model number SM8150P.

Now, SM8150 is the part number for Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which was Qualcomm’s flagship smartphone chip two years ago. Interestingly, Qualcomm lists both the Snapdragon 855+ and Snapdragon 860 SoC together. What this means is Snapdragon 860 is just a re-sleeved Snapdragon 855+ for 2021, and we’ve already seen it in phones such as the POCO X3 Pro that was launched just a few days ago.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip inside the Galaxy A82 will be accompanied by 6 gigs of RAM. The screen resolution stands at 2400 x 1080 pixels while the pixel density figure is 450PPI. The front will be an all-screen affair without any distracting notch or punch-hole cutout. Rumors suggest that the phone will rock a unique sliding display design, somewhat similar to the Mi MIX 3. Sliding the screen down reveals the selfie cameras, while sliding it up will expose front-firing speakers.

Samsung Galaxy A82 will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, most likely with the One UI 3.1 skin on top. The phone is rumored to pack a 64MP primary camera, and interestingly, the sensor will be supplied by Sony – despite the fact that Samsung has been making and using its own 64MP sensors for a while now.