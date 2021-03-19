In January, it was reported that Samsung was working on its Galaxy A80 successor. The Samsung Galaxy A82 is tipped to come with the same same design language, which means it could sport a flip-up camera. Now, more details regarding the upcoming device have leaked online. It has already received Bluetooth SIG certification and was recently spotted on the Geekbench website.

The latest development comes from a report by Galaxy Club which claims that the Galaxy A82 isn’t going to launch in the European market, instead, it is being built for Samsung’s home soil, South Korea. Moreover, it is said that the device will have a Sony IMX686 sensor and not Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 sensor in the form of a 64MP primary camera.

Additionally, the device could feature a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to increase the encryption of the data on the device. However, it is not clear if this would be an added security layer apart from the Samsung Knox system.

The publication has earlier reported that Samsung is working on retaining the Galaxy A80 flip-up camera design on its successor, the Galaxy A82. Hence, the 64MP primary shooter could double as a selfie camera. As of now, the flip-up camera design is only seen on ASUS Zenfone smartphones.

As for the previous Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A82 5G has a model number SM-A826S. It is tipped to run Android 11. According to the listing, the device will be powered by a processor that is codenamed “msmnile.” It has been associated with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC launched in late 2018. Further, the chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone scored 755 points in single-core test and a multi-core score of 2,630 points on Geekbench.