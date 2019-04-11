Samsung Galaxy A80 official with lifting, rotating camera

The “lifting and rotating” camera has been rumored for quite some time, but for a phone that was reportedly supposed to be the Galaxy A90. It seems like the reports were ten points off, as Samsung officially announced the Galaxy A80, and it features that particular camera, and it looks really cool. Manufacturers are forced to find different, sometimes ingenious, solutions for eliminating the bezel, notch, or punch hole, and the Galaxy A80 does just that.

The main specs, first. The Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution, an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The triple-camera setup consists of a main 48MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a second 8MP unit that’s ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, as well as a ToF sensor.

The entire system flips up and around in order to take your selfies, eliminating the need for a notch or hole. The video below better illustrates the mechanism. Everything is powered by Android 9 Pie and a 3,700mAh battery.

Color options include Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black. Exact availability and pricing information will be revealed at a later time.