Samsung Galaxy A73 renders reveal the 108MP main camera and design

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has leaked in the past, revealing a 108MP main camera sensor on the back. Now, new renders have showcased the device in detail, revealing the upcoming device’s specifications. The Galaxy A73 is expected to be a plastic device with a mid-range performance, and judging by the specs, it may compete with the Galaxy A52 lineup.

The Galaxy A73 5G looks similar to the Galaxy A72 and A52 5G devices. They all have a punch-hole selfie camera cutout and feature a similar-looking camera layout on the back. The A73 5G has a power button and volume rocker on the right side, while the bottom features the USB-C port, microphone, and speaker (via GSMArena).

Technizo Concept made the new renders in collaboration with LetsGoDigital, and they’re mainly based on rumors and early leaks, which means that the final unit may have some changes and differences. The leak claims that the upcoming Galaxy A73 5G will come equipped with a Snapdragon 750G SoC, and feature a large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The device’s overall build quality is rumored to be made out of plastic, and features IP67 water and dust certification. On the back, the device will reportedly have a 108MP main camera sensor, and there’s no information about what the other two maybe, but if we had to speculate, we’d say it’s an ultrawide and either a macro or depth sensor.

The Galaxy A73 5G will likely run One UI 4.0 out of the box, which is already rolling out to the Galaxy S21 Series lineup, and it’s based on the latest Android 12 update. The device is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery, and feature 25W fast charging. As for the release date, the A72 was released back in March, which means that the A73 5G is expected to be released sometime in Q2 2022.