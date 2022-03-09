Samsung Galaxy A73 leaks on the first official looking render

Samsung announced several new devices recently, including the Galaxy A13 and A23 devices, and the Galaxy M23 and M33 smartphones with 50MP cameras. While we’re waiting for the new Galaxy A53 smartphone to dethrone the excellent Galaxy A52 from last year, the Galaxy A73 just leaked on some new official-looking render images, giving us a closer look at what to expect.

The images were shared by 91Mobiles, and show off the Galaxy A73 with rather minimal bezels. According to the latest leaks, the difference between the A73 and A53 will likely be the size, and it’s expected to pack a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed under the display.

The Galaxy A73 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, and it will likely have 6/8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, although this is just speculation. The device is expected to have a 108MP camera on the back, alongside a 12MP, 8Mp, and 2MP sensor. We don’t have exact information on what purpose each sensor will serve, but we expect the 8MP to be a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, the 12MP sensor for ultrawide, and the 2MP for macro or depth.

We’re expecting the A73 to have a 5,000 mAh battery and support 25W fast wired charging. There’s no information on when we might see it launch finally, but if rumors are correct, we might see the new Galaxy A73 launch alongside the new Galaxy A53 mid-ranger flagships in the coming weeks. The Galaxy A53 was recently posted on a website with a €349 price tag, and we expect the Galaxy A73 to cost slightly more.