Samsung Galaxy A72 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device has been spotted on the Anatel Brazilian certification site. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone but it does mention the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The device has been leaked previously a number of times. These leaks and rumors have hinted that the Galaxy A72 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It might feature an Infinity-O display with the cut out placed in the top center. It is also tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup, which might be led by a 64MP sensor.

The Galaxy A72 has surfaced on the Anatel Brazlian certification site. According to the listing, the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. This is in-line with the previous leaks from the US FCC site and TUV Rheinland, which tipped the same charging capabilities. To recall, the Galaxy A71 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for a similar 25W fast charging. Samsung seems to be working on increasing the battery size but the fast charging capabilities are tipped to remain the same. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch display. There could be a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille at the bottom alongside a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Galaxy A72 is listed on the Anatel Brazilian site with the model number SM-A725M/DS. For the unaware, the DS in the model number stands for dual-SIM. Apart from the specifications leak, the pricing of the upcoming phone has also been leaked online. The phone could be launched in 4G or 5G option, depending on the market. The 4G model is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 for the 6GB + 128GB model and EUR 509 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the 5G version is said to be priced starting at $600. It is rumored to be all set for a launch next month.