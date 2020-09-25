Samsung has lately tasted some much-needed success with the Galaxy A-series phones in both the mid-range and entry-level segments. The Galaxy A51 and A71, in particular, received praise for the overall value they offer at an attractive price. Encouraged by the positive response, Samsung is now looking to give its respective successors some serious upgrades, especially in the camera department. As per a report from South Korea’s The Elec, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will come equipped with five rear cameras. If that turns out to be true, the Galaxy A72 will be the first Samsung smartphone to pack a penta-lens rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A72’s rear camera setup will reportedly include a 64MP primary camera, sitting alongside a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. There will also be a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait photography. Lastly, the device will also feature an optically-stabilised 8MP telephoto camera that will deliver 3x optical zoom output. Samsung has so far reserved telephoto cameras with high optical zoom capability exclusive to its flagships, so it would be refreshing to see the company making a change with the Galaxy A72.

Over at the front, the Galaxy A72 is said to flaunt a 32MP selfie snapper. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy A72 in the first half of 2021. However, it is unclear if these are the upgraded imaging sensors with smaller 0.7μm pixels that Samsung announced earlier this month, or if they are older sensors fitted inside Samsung smartphones already available in the market. As for the Galaxy A52, it will feature a quad camera setup at the back, just like its predecessor. Even though details about the Galaxy A52’s camera hardware are scarce at the moment, Samsung will likely upgrade the sensors to make it a more competitive offering.