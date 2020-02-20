Samsung is expanding its Galaxy A-series. It has launched the Galaxy A71 in India. The handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. Here’s all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A71.
Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display
- Octa-core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card
- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
The Galaxy A71 costs Rs 29,999 in India. It will be made available in Prism Crush Black, Black and Blue color options starting February 24.
Source: Samsung India Newsroom