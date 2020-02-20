Samsung is expanding its Galaxy A-series. It has launched the Galaxy A71 in India. The handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. Here’s all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display

Octa-core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card

64MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

The Galaxy A71 costs Rs 29,999 in India. It will be made available in Prism Crush Black, Black and Blue color options starting February 24.

Source: Samsung India Newsroom