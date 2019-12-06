Galaxy A71
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 will look like the device rendered above, according to Evan Blass. It will be the successor to the Galaxy A70, released earlier this year, and so will be other models ending with the number 1 (like the Galaxy A51).

The Galaxy A71 will, according to reports, feature a 6.7-inch Infinity O display, opposed to the previous model that had an Infinity U panel (waterdrop notch).

While it is unclear when the Galaxy A71 will be launched, we have to major hints. First, the Galaxy A70 was introduced in March this year. Second, the render above says February 20, Wednesday. In 2020, February 20 will be on a Thursday, but we can ballpark the date to happen around MWC 2020.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter, private)

