Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform, and if there was still any doubt regarding its existence, it seemingly ends now. The upcoming Samsung mid-ranger has now received the mandatory 3C certification in China, hinting at an imminent launch.

The 3C database of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G reveals 11V/2.25A charging output, which roughly translates to a 25W charging rate. Moreover, the model number SM-A7160 listed on the 3C database is the same as the one mentioned on Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will reportedly come equipped with the in-house Exynos 980 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM. If the leaks turn out to be true, the Galaxy A71 5G will be the first Samsung phone to pack the Exynos 980 chip.

Source: 3C

