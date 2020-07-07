Verizon has announced that it will be selling a new version of the Galaxy A71 5G in the US that supports its mmWave Ultra Wideband 5G network and is calling it the Galaxy A71 5G UW. Claimed to be the most affordable phone that supports Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network, the device will be up for pre-orders starting July 9 and will be available widely July 16 onwards in the US.

As a promotional offer, the Galaxy A71 5G UW can be purchased with a $15/month plan for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment with a new connection on a Premium Unlimited plan. For regular pre-orders, you’ll have to shell out $27.08/month with a 24-month plan on Verizon Device Payment or $649.99 as an upfront retail price.

Talking about the phone itself, you get a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC ticking at its heart. There are four cameras at the back, with the main snapper using a 64MP sensor and accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW specs

Display6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
(Expandable up to 1TB)
Rear Cameras64MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
5MP depth sensor
Front Camera32MP
Battery4,500mAh
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimensions6.39 x 2.97 x 0.31 inch
Weight6.52 oz

