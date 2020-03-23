Samsung Galaxy A71
Up next
Author
Tags

The Galaxy A71 was launched in December last year. Now, the company could be preparing its 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has been spotted on TENAA. The spec sheet doesn’t reveal the screen size or image. However, it is likely to feature a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

It is tipped to be the first Samsung phone to be powered by its own Exynos 980 8nm SoC with support for built-in 5G. For reference, the 4G variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

It is likely to sport a 64MP primary camera. Moreover, the phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Source: TENAA

You May Also Like

The OPPO Find X2 Pro gives you a new color option in its leather variant

OPPO has a released a new color variant for the leather version of the OPPO Find X2 Pro, for those who don’t like orange that much
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite appears online, tips specs and price

It could be launched in April.
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get February security patch with the new open beta update

The Open Beta update fixes issues with pre-loading videos.