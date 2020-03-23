The Galaxy A71 was launched in December last year. Now, the company could be preparing its 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has been spotted on TENAA. The spec sheet doesn’t reveal the screen size or image. However, it is likely to feature a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

It is tipped to be the first Samsung phone to be powered by its own Exynos 980 8nm SoC with support for built-in 5G. For reference, the 4G variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

It is likely to sport a 64MP primary camera. Moreover, the phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Source: TENAA