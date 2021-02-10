Samsung is on a roll with updates. Lately, the company has been pushing out OS updates to its mid-range devices faster than the likes of OnePlus. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy M31s are the latest devices to receive the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per reports. The update with firmware version A716USQU2CUA7 and M317FXXU2CUB1, respectively, brings Android 11 goodness with One UI 3.0 to the two phones.

Moreover, the Galaxy A71 5G is receiving the January 2021 Android security patch. On the other hand, the Galaxy M31s is reportedly receiving the latest February 2021 Android security patch. However, the 4G variant of Galaxy A71 seems to be missing out on the update. At least for now. The information comes from a report by SamMobile. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy M31s (review) has reportedly started rolling out in Russia and Ukraine. However, it is likely to expand soon to other regions soon.

Both Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy M31s are receiving Android 11 features, which include conversation sections, media playback widgets, chat bubbles, among others. The update also introduces One UI 3.0 that brings features such as an improved lockscreen, a refreshed UI design, new camera features, and updated stock apps. That said, we don’t have the official changelog of the Galaxy M31s yet.

If you have one of the two phones, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. We suggest you keep your phone charged above 50% before downloading and installing the latest update. If you haven’t received it yet, it’s better to wait. The Galaxy M31s and Galaxy A71 5G Android 11 update is likely to reach you soon.