Samsung is apparently gearing up to launch a watered-down and more affordable version of the Galaxy A70, and it might debut as the Galaxy A70e. Alleged renders of the Galaxy A70e have surfaced online, showcasing a rather uninspiring design.

The Galaxy A70e renders reveal a vertically-stacked triple rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back panel appears to be made out of glass with curved sides and a glossy white finish, while the surrounding frame is metallic in nature

It will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a rather thick chin at the bottom, which makes the phone look a bit outdated, especially in view of the Infinity-O design adopted by Samsung’s new Galaxy A-series phones. Unfortunately, we don’t know much yet about its internals or an official launch date.

Source: CompareRaja

