Samsung Galaxy A70 official with triple cameras and Infinity U display

Another day, another Galaxy. Samsung is killing it with all the Galaxy A smartphones that it’s announcing, and it’s time for the Galaxy A70 to become official. It will be available in Coral, Blue, Black and White, but exact pricing and availability details were not revealed, as Samsung is waiting to offer more information at its upcoming April 10 event.

The Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The cutout at the top makes place for the 32MP front-facing camera, and the fingerprint scanner underneath the screen is likely an optical unit, not an ultrasonic one like on the Galaxy S10 flagship.

The back features a triple-camera setup that consists of a main 32MP sensor (with f/1.7 lens), an 8MP ultra-wide angle unit (123 degrees field of view), and a 5MP depth sensor.

There will be 6GB and 8GB of RAM version, with 128GB of expandable on-board storage. The battery is a 4,500mAh power pack that features 25W fast charging. There are some blanks in the specs, as well as important information about pricing and availability, but we expect Samsung to reveal more on April 10.