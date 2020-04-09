Samsung Display
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A60. It is the fourth Samsung smartphone to get the latest version of Android this week. For reference, the Galaxy J6, A10 and A20e have received Android 10 updates this week.

The update carries model number SM-A6060. It comes with a download of around 1.9GB size. Further, it brings One UI 2.0. Moreover, the Samsung phone is receiving the March 2020 Android security patch as well.

The Galaxy A60 Android 10 update has started rolling out in China and South Korea. However, it should arrive in other markets soon.

