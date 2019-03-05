Report predicts Samsung Galaxy A60 specs and looks

Looks like Samsung’s new Galaxy A-series of smartphones is looking really promising. Yesterday we’ve heard a strange rumor about the Galaxy A90, which could have some sort of a rotating camera, as well as reports of the Galaxy A60 having a triple-camera setup. Today, a new report is trying to anticipate how the Galaxy A60 will look like, with the help of imagination-based renders.

The report predicts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, as well as a 32MP+5MP+8MP trio for the cameras. Additionally, the Galaxy A60 is hinted to sport a 32MP camera inside the Infinity U notch, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The internals mentioned are a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6150 processor, 6- and 8GB of RAM configurations, and 128GB of storage (common to both memory options).

Everything should be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. To put everything above in context, Pricekart has put together the renders above and below. Whether this is a credible rumor or not is anyone’s guess at the moment, but we’ll definitely hear more about the phone in the near future.