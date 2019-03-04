Triple-camera Samsung Galaxy A60 also has in-display fingerprint sensor
The Galaxy A-series is being reinvented for another year and Samsung has started the chain off with the A30 and A50. We’ve just heard about an A90 coming down the pipe with a strong vibe from what the industry calls the “Premium B” category.
It turns out that a Galaxy A60 may just be the same way. Unique selling points were just leaked onto Weibo and captured by Slashleaks before they could be wiped off the internet.
It’s believed that the device will run with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display in the so-called “Infinity-U” notched style and two 32-megapixel cameras — one for the selfie side, the other anchoring a triple-sensor system. The other two sensors are 5 and 8 megapixels in resolution, but it’s not clear what their purpose is. There’s a fingerprint sensor under the display and a 4,500mAh battery.
It’s believed that the device will at least launch in China on April 19. The rest, as we say, is waiting to be history.
