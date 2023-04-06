Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging. It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos. Available in a total of four color options. Pros Big 120Hz AMOLED display MicroSD card storage expansion slot Bigger battery Cons Less powerful compared to Pixel 7 Slower Android updates Lower IP Rating (IP67 vs IP68) See at Amazon See at Samsung

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in three colors. Pros Excellent camera Faster Android updates Enhanced AI/ML integration system-wide Cons Smaller battery 90Hz display (vs 120Hz) Non-expandable storage



In today's world, the mid-range smartphone market is flooded with plenty of options. However, Samsung and Google remain the two of the most popular (and reliable) brands. Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy A54 mid-range smartphone with an impressive set of features. And, with a price tag of $449, the Galaxy A54 directly competes with the Google Pixel 7. But, which one of these smartphones should you go for? In this article, we will be comparing the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Google Pixel 7, looking at their design, display, camera, performance, price, and more, starting with the specs.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Pixel 7: Specs comparison



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Google Pixel 7 Brand Samsung Google SoC Exynos 1380 (5 nm, Octa-core) Google Tensor G2 (5 nm, octa-core) Display 6.4-inch, FHD, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits 6.3-inch, OLED, FHD, 90Hz, 1000 nits RAM 6/8GB 8GB Storage up to 256GB 128/256GB Battery 5,000 mAh 4,355 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 32MP 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Dual pixel PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Colors Lime, Graphite, White, Violet Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Display type Super AMOLED OLED Weight 202 grams 197 grams Charging 25W wired 20W fast wired charging, 21W wireless charging IP Rating IP67 IP68 Micro SD card support Yes No Security Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password

Price & availability

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A54 in the United States for $449. However, unlike the other regions, only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for purchase. This model can be purchased both on Samsung's official website as well as on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 was originally released with a premium price tag of $599, but has since dropped to $449 on the Google Store and Amazon. Recently, the Pixel 7 has seen heavy discounts, dropping as low as $299 on Best Buy, but requires activation at the time of purchase. The base model of the Pixel 7 includes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Design & build

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy A54 takes cues from its pricier sibling, the Galaxy S23. Samsung has abandoned the humped camera design used on the Galaxy A53 in favor of individual camera cutouts on the back. While the device has a simple appearance overall — some may find it to be too plain. The Galaxy A54 comes in four different colors, including two vibrant options (Lime and Violet) and two more subdued choices for everyday use (Graphite and White).

The Google Pixel 7 also bears a strong resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel 6, in terms of design. The device's back still features the iconic camera visor, now made out of metal, running horizontally across the back. This time, though, Google has chosen a single-tone glass back, with anodized aluminum used for the frame and visor housing the camera lenses. The Pixel 7 is offered in three color choices: Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass.

When it comes to build quality and materials, the Pixel 7 has an edge over the Galaxy A54 as it uses the relatively newer Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and back, as well as a metal frame. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 utilizes the older Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back and features a plastic frame. Although both devices have an IP rating, the Pixel 7 surpasses the Galaxy A54 with its superior IP68 rating compared to the A54's IP67 rating.

When it comes to size, the Galaxy A54 is slightly slimmer and narrower than the Google Pixel 7, making it more comfortable to hold in the hand. However, if you were looking for a lighter smartphone, you would be disappointed to know that both of these devices weigh around 200 grams.

Overall, if you're looking for a more premium-feeling smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 is clearly the better choice thanks to the better material used. However, those who find the Pixel 7's design too bulky may prefer the Galaxy A54, especially if they plan on using a protective case which could negate the benefit of a 'premium feel.'

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone supports HDR10+ playback and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. In comparison, the Google Pixel 7 features a slightly smaller 6.3-inch OLED panel that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 7's screen refresh rate falls short of the Galaxy A54's, it makes up for it with a superior peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Nonetheless, both smartphones have impressive displays that will not disappoint.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Google Pixel 7 has the upper hand. It is equipped with a flagship-level Tensor G2 chipset, which is based on a 5 nm node process and boasts an octa-core configuration. This includes an ARM Cortex-X1 CPU core (2.85GHz) for intensive tasks, three Cortex-A78 cores (2.35GHz), and four Cortex-A55 cores (1.80GHz).

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A54 also features an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor based on 5 nm node architecture, but its four Cortex-A78 cores run at 2.40GHz, and its four Cortex-A55 cores run at 2.00GHz. However, the Galaxy A54 lacks the Cortex-X1 core found in the Pixel 7.

Google has also incorporated a number of ML and AI features right into the Pixel 7. The company claims that the Tensor G2 chipset offers personalized and useful features for photos, videos, calls, security, speech recognition, and more.

The Google Pixel 7 features 8GB of RAM, whereas the current US variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 only offers 6GB. However, the Galaxy A54 has an advantage over the Pixel 7 in terms of storage expansion, as it includes a microSD card slot, while the Pixel 7 does not.

Lastly, it is worth noting that both devices come with Android 13 out of the box, but Pixel 7 users can expect faster updates — although Samsung has been working to improve in this area as well.

Camera Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a triple camera system on the back. This setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree Field-of-View, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor. Samsung has also added advanced tools like automatic reframing and an AI-based remastering feature that helps to reduce blur and noise in the Galaxy A54. And those wondering about the front camera, the Galaxy A54 boasts a 32MP selfie shooter that sits in the punch-hole display.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. As we've seen in recent months, the Pixel 7's camera is outstanding and consistently performs well in almost all the conditions. Compared to the previous generation, this device features faster Night Sight processing and enhanced low-light photography. However, the Pixel 7's front camera sensor has a lower resolution of 10.8MP compared to the Galaxy A54. However, the Pixel 7 delivers an overall impressive camera performance that won't disappoint.

Battery & charging

When it comes to battery life, the Samsung Galaxy A54 packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery despite its slim profile, whereas the Pixel 7 sports a smaller 4,355 mAh battery. When it comes to wired charging, both devices offer comparable charging speeds, with the Galaxy A54 providing 25W and the Pixel 7 offering 20W. However, only the Pixel 7 supports wireless charging, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 lacks this feature.

Galaxy A54 or Pixel 7: Which smartphone should you buy?

At the price of $449, the Google Pixel 7 is undoubtedly the superior choice. Not only does it offer a premium build quality, but it also runs on Google's version of the Android (which users some find better than heavily skinned OneUI by Samsung), has many useful ML features, and comes with fast OS updates, and a reliable camera. While its battery life may be a little disappointing, the support for wireless charging makes up for it. For those looking for a premium experience at a lower cost, the Pixel 7 is the better buy.

If you prioritize a large, bright display, longer battery life, and the ability to expand your smartphone's storage, the Galaxy A54 is the better choice. While it may not match the premium build and durability of the Pixel 7, it still boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a respectable IP67 rating. Moreover, the camera quality is impressive, and the software is up-to-date. If you're looking for a value for money mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A54 is definitely worth considering.