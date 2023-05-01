Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $395 $450 Save $55 The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging, It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos. Pros Bigger battery Lower price MicroSD card slot Cons No wireless charging Plastic build Macro sensor is average $449 at Samsung $395 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 $600 $800 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. Pros Premium and compact build Industry leading camera Better performance Cons Display might be small for some people Smaller battery No Micro SD card slot View at Samsung View at Best Buy



Samsung has firmly established itself as a leader in the Android smartphone market. The company launched its Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship in February and followed it up with the Galaxy A54 in March 2023. If you're planning to buy a new smartphone, these are probably some of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

However, the difference in price between them is significant. This raises the question: how do these two devices compare, and is the flagship worth the extra cost? In this article, we will compare the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy S23 and help you decide which smartphone is the best for you.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Galaxy S23: Specs Comparison



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy S23 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Exynos 1380 (5 nm, Octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.4-inch, FHD, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1750 nits RAM 6/8GB 8GB Storage up to 256GB 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) Battery 5,000 mAh 3,900 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 32MP 12MP, Dual Pixel PDAF Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro 50MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm Colors Lime, Graphite, White, Violet Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender; Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Display type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED 2X Weight 202 grams 168 grams Charging 25W wired 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5 reverse wireless IP Rating IP67 IP68 Micro SD card support Yes No Security Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Face Unlock, Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Material Plastic Back, Plastic Frame, Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back and front, metal frame

Price & availability

Variant Samsung Galaxy A54 Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB $449 $799 256GB — $859

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the more budget-friendly option of the two, priced at $449 in the United States. Unlike other regions, Samsung has launched only the 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant in the US. It is available for purchase from almost all the major carriers and sellers. And, at the time of writing this article, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy A54 for $75 discount, bringing it down to just $375.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, being a flagship model, comes with a higher starting price of $799. Samsung offers two storage variants of the S23, with 128GB and 256GB options. Similar to the Galaxy A54, this smartphone is also available from all major carriers and sellers. At the time of writing this article, Amazon is offering a flat $100 discount on the smartphone, bringing the price down to $699.

Design and build

Starting with the design, you will notice that both the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 feature a minimalist design. Both the smartphones come with a plain back, individual cutouts for the rear cameras, and a punch-hole cutout in the front. However, this is where the similarities end.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a premium build complete with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back and a metal frame, as well as a wider range of color options. In contrast, the Galaxy A54 features a less-premium build with a plastic frame and back and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, and it's available in only four colors.

Additionally, the S23 has a better IP68 durability rating compared to the IP67 rating of the A54. The S23 is also lighter, weighing in at 168 grams compared to the A54's ~200 grams. However, the Galaxy A54's larger display and battery likely contribute to its weight, which we'll discuss in more detail later.

If you're someone who uses their smartphone use their smartphone without a protective case, the difference in build materials and weight may be a significant factor. However, if you're someone who slaps a protective case on their smartphone — especially with so many great cases available for both Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 — this difference may not be as crucial.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 provides excellent value for its price point in terms of build materials. However, if you're looking for the highest quality, the S23 is undoubtedly the better choice.

Display

Moving onto the front, the Samsung Galaxy A54 offers a bigger 6.4-inch screen. This is a high-end panel featuring a Super AMOLED FHD display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ playback, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. However, the Galaxy A54 has a bigger chin than the Galaxy S23.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display that offers similar high-end features such as a Dynamic AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR10+ playback. However, where the S23 outperforms the A54 is in terms of peak brightness, as it reaches up to 1,750 nits.

Performance

One of the major differences between these smartphones is the chipset that powers them. Samsung Galaxy S23 features top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which offers industry-leading performance and efficiency. Coupled with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, this smartphone can handle any task you throw at it with ease.

The Galaxy A54, on the other hand, features Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset. This chipset powerful Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, but lacks Cortex-X series core for high-intensity tasks. Additionally, the A54 only has 6GB of RAM, which may be disappointing for some users. However, the A54 does have a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion — a feature that the Galaxy S23 lacks.

Both the smartphones run OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. As expected, though, the Galaxy S23 comes with some premium features like an always-on display and support for Galaxy Enhance-X app. It's worth noting that both devices will receive four major Android updates and up to five years of security updates — props to Samsung for not making a difference between the mid-range and flagship devices when it comes to software support.

While you may not notice a lot of difference in day-to-day use, the Samsung Galaxy S23 definitely offers better performance of the two. If you're someone who plays a lot of games or use their smartphone for a lot of intensive tasks, the S23 is a better buy. Moreover, slower chipset of the A54 may become a notable factor that affects the device's performance over time.

Camera

Both the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 feature a triple-camera setup. However, both smartphones use different sensors. The Galaxy A54 boasts a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor that is accompanied by a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 comes with a flagship-grade camera setup. This includes a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

The main cameras of both the smartphones capture excellent images. While the S23's camera slightly outperforms the A54's in low-lighting, this is to be expected. While both the phone feature ultra-wide cameras, the S23's 3x telephoto sensor proves more practical than the A54's macro lens.

In terms of video recording, the S23 can record up to 8K at 30fps, while the A54 maxes out at 4K 30fps. However, the A54 outshines the S23 in the front-facing camera department with its 32MP sensor (vs 12MP on S23). If you're a social media enthusiast and take high-quality selfies regularly, the Galaxy A54 may be the better choice.

Battery & charging

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features a massive 5,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23 comes with a smaller 3,900 mAh cell. While the A54 can easily last an entire day on a single charge, the S23 is not far behind. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and software optimizations, the S23 also provides impressive battery life. However, if you need a phone that can last through long workdays or extended periods without access to a charger, the A54 is the better choice.

In terms of charging speed, both the smartphones offer 25W fast wired charging. However, the Galaxy S23 has an advantage over the A54 with its wireless charging capabilities. The S23 not only features 15W wireless charging but also supports reverse wireless charging, which allows you to charge compatible accessories like Galaxy Buds 2. The A54, unfortunately, lacks wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy S23: Which smartphone is the better choice for you?

If you want a smartphone that offers the best all-around experience, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the better choice. It features a stunning display, compact premium build, flagship-grade cameras, and a powerful chipset that can handle the most demanding tasks for years to come. The only downside of the S23 is its battery life, which should still last you a full day.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is still an excellent smartphone that offers better value for money. It comes with features such as expandable storage and a larger battery that the S23 lacks. If you don't mind the absence of wireless charging and are looking for a smartphone with a big display and decent cameras, the Galaxy A54 is also a great option.