Samsung Galaxy A53 shows up on new renders confirming previous images

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is less than a week away, where Samsung is expected to finally release the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. While we’re all excited to see this year’s flagships, let's not forget about the more budget-oriented Galaxy A53 smartphone, which showed up on new render images today, confirming some previously seen information.

WinFuture shared several new official render images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G device. For the most part, the device looks identical to the previously seen renders, and it’s nearly identical to last year’s Galaxy A52 devices. Last year’s Galaxy A52 was one of the best Samsung devices, and this year will likely be very similar. The A53 will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout that’ll house the 32MP selfie camera.

The device will be powered by a yet unannounced Exynos 1200 chipset, coupled with 6/8GB RAM options, depending on the storage variant you decide to go for. Base storage is expected to be 128GB, and there will also be a MicroSD card slot to expand it further. The quad rear camera setup will consist of a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera island will also have a more concave curved, compared to the more squared-off design on the A52 series.

The A53 is rumored to have a large 5,000 mAh battery, and it will support 25W fast wired charging – much like the rumored Galaxy S22. The base model is expected to launch with a €460 price tag in Europe. The Galaxy A52 launched for $399 in the US, and we expect a similar price, with some added trade-in benefits and a wide variety of carrier deals.