Samsung Galaxy A53 price and official cases revealed in new leak

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to be the new midranger from the company to bundle all the great new flagship features into an affordable package, and the smartphone is expected to be announced sometime soon. The unannounced Galaxy A53 recently went on sale on a Serbian website, and new images showcased the official-looking cases for the upcoming smartphone.

The new Galaxy A53 cases leaked online, revealing the design once again for the upcoming midranger and showcasing the reportedly official cases. The cases also appear to match with recently seen renders of the device, which showed off the Galaxy A53 in four different colors. In the listings (via Appuals and GSMArena), we found strap cases for the Galaxy A53, and several other silicone cases, matching the color of the smartphone. There are also more cases with kickstands and other flip covers.

In other news, 034Mobile posted the yet-unannounced Galaxy A53 5G on a website for €349. The listing claims that it’s the 6GB memory and 128GB storage configuration, and supports dual-SIM, and it has 5G compatibility. The listing also contained four images, confirming the previously seen design leaks and renders of the Galaxy A53.

Samsung Galaxy A52 The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, excellent battery life, and snappy performance. It also has excellent cameras on the back and it's perfect for gaming, multitasking, and surfing the web.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is rumored to launch with the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 1200 chipset, and has 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The back will reportedly consist of four sensors, a 64MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP maco, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device will reportedly have a 5,000 mAh battery and support 25W fast wired charging. Previously, the device was reported to launch at €460 price tag in Europe, but at this point, that may be for the higher specced model. The Galaxy A53 is expected to be announced sometime soon.